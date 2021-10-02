Vista judge denies request for restraining order in ‘Let Them Breathe’ lawsuit

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A Vista judge has denied the request for a temporary restraining order — filed by the “Let Them Breathe” organization.

The organization had called for an emergency hearing in its state mask mandate lawsuit.

The suit against Gov. Gavin Newsom and two state health officials argues enforcement of statewide mask mandates is unjustified and harmful to some children’s emotional health and education.

Scott Davison, attorney for Let Them Breathe, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the organization’s next moves.