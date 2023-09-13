Vista Mayor John Franklin calls emergency meeting on lack of available beds being provided by homeless shelters

VISTA (KUSI) – North County leaders are firing off on homeless shelters, claiming the shelters are unfairly turning people away.

The City of Vista called for an emergency meeting Tuesday night, as Mayor John Franklin and the City council are upset at the lack of available shelter beds being provided by shelters in the area.

Mayor Franklin says Vista City Council was notified by staff last Friday that shelter beds were unavailable because of a COVID-19 outbreak at the La Posada shelter in Carlsbad, and Escondido’s Haven House shelter was facing staffing shortages.

Franklin says his data shows the city of Vista has only been able to utilize 37% of the shelter bed nights they paid for over the last 6 months.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel reported live from Vista City Council after the emergency meeting concluded.