Vista Mayor John Franklin speaks out against San Diego County’s free needle and drug pipe plan

VISTA (KUSI) – Monday, a press conference was held in front of the Vista Civic Center, where North County representatives expressed their strong opposition to the County of San Diego’s proposed harm reduction program, which includes the distribution of free needle and drug pipe supplies. The event brought representatives from all North County cities, including San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond, Vista Mayor John Franklin, San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones, Escondido Mayor Dane White, Oceanside Deputy Mayor Ryan Keim, and Carlsbad Councilmember Melanie Burkholder.

During the press conference, Supervisor Jim Desmond voiced concerns about the program, emphasizing the need to prioritize comprehensive solutions rather than enabling drug use. He stated, “Seattle/King County, which has been using harm reduction strategies, has already seen 630 fatal overdoses this year, putting them on pace to exceed last year’s record high of 1,000. We have seen the effects of this program in San Francisco too, and we don’t want that on our streets, with children walking to school stepping over needles.”

Echoing Supervisor Desmond’s sentiments, Mayor John Franklin highlighted the challenges faced by individuals struggling with substance abuse, particularly those experiencing homelessness. He stated, “We need to invest in long-term solutions that address the root causes of addiction and homelessness. Simply providing free drug paraphernalia will only perpetuate the problem. Instead, we should prioritize funding for substance abuse treatment programs, mental health services, and affordable housing initiatives.”

Franklin joined KUSI’s Teresa Sardina on Good Evening San Diego to elaborate in his opposition to San Diego County’s controversial “harm reduction” program.