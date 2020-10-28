Vista Unified School District temporarily closes schools after some students test positive





VISTA (KUSI) – For the Vista Unified School District, it’s back to distance learning for the next two weeks.

Starting Thursday, the nearly 150 students and four teachers here at mission vista high school will have to quarantine after learning a couple of students tested positive for COVID-19.

Students walking to school had mixed feelings about the Vista unified school boards decision to temporarily shut down in-person learning after re-opening less than a week ago. “For us, we don’t have internet So being distance learning it makes it hard to turn in things and so my grades will probably go down,” said one 9th grader who goes by the name of Reese.

“Honestly I learned better in class but I do you think it’s better that we’re going back to distance-learning just so we can stop the cases from growing much,” said Sean a 10th grader.

The Vista Unified School Board voted unanimously during a special meeting Tuesday to activate a series of temporary closures based on its most recent health and safety plan. Part of that plan includes closing a campus for two weeks and going back to distance-learning If there are three secondary schools that have at least one positive case.

The district said it was proceeding with an abundance of caution and placing everyone on a 14 day quarantine. Right now, there are a total of five students who have tested positive for COVID-19.

As far as what’s being done to keep students safe at Mission Vista High, one student says he feels “fairly safe” thanks to some safety protocols that they have in place.

“You have to wear a mask all the time except for when you eat before we get to class at the sanitizer hands and we have air filters in the classroom all the teachers have plexiglass to keep them safe. I feel Fairly safe because they’re taking a lot of precautions to keep everyone safe but that may not be everyone’s feelings.,” said Sean.

On the other hand, parents have mixed feelings about the school reopening protocols. Some say more regulations are needed, while others say there is already too much and worry about their children’s public health.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez was live outside of Mission Vista High School with the details.