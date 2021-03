Vista Unified School District votes to return to class five days a week





VISTA (KUSI) – The Vista Unified School District Board voted to bring students back on campus five days a week starting April 5.

Rosemary Smithfield, Trustee for VUSD, cited a recent San Diego Superior Court ruling which barred the California Department of Public Health from keeping school districts closed.

Smithfield was elected Trustee in 2016 and has spent 30 years as a teacher and 23 of those years were in the VUSD.