Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre opens new season next week

VISTA (KUSI) – The Moonlight Amphitheatre in Vista opens its 40th anniversary summer season on June 16.

Some of their upcoming shows include classics like Beauty and the Beast, a chorus line, and concerts, including local fan favorites like Yachtly Crew.

Executive Producer for Moonlight Amphitheatre, Colleen Kollar Smith, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the upcoming shows.

The newly-instated yellow tier puts their theater at 67% capacity, which totals 1,340.

The theater has been operating at reduced capacity with concerts and movies, and they are excited for full capacity reopening come June 15.