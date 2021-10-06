Voice Biometrics & the Rebecca Zahau Case

It started in the military as a way of tracking certain targets, including Osama Bin Laden. And now it’s used by state and local agencies to decipher clues in unsolved mysteries or to analyze crime scenes. This technology has become as reliable and trusted as DNA.

Audio specialist Brad Murphee analyzed the 911 call made by Adam Shacknai when he found the body of Rebecca Zahau. He said he has found new evidence.

The Sheriff’s Department ruled Zahau’s case a suicide in 2011. However, a civil jury found Adam responsible for her death in 2018. The Zahau family is suing the sheriff to change the cause of death from suicide to homicide.

According to Murphee, what he found on this recording is enough to open up the investigation.

Murphee said by using the frequency spectrum autometer, another voice fingerprint can be clearly seen. He pointed out the 911 operator and Adam’s voice were indicated by individual wavelengths, unique to each person like a fingerprint. However, a third voice fingerprint popped up in the 911 call a few times. Murphee said he can’t make out what is being said until 53 seconds into the call where you hear Shacknai saying, “Hold her still.”