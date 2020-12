Voice of Our City Choir virtual holiday event on December 10th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voices of Our City Choir “Voices of Light” special virtual holiday event on December 10th from 6–7 p.m PST.

Voices of Our City Choir also debuted two new holiday music videos.

Tickets can be purchased for a suggested donation of $20, however, people are encouraged to donate whatever they can less, or more.