‘Voices for Children’ appoints volunteers to advocate for children in foster care

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The organization, Voices for Children, provides volunteers to children in foster care to help advocate for them.

Those volunteers are called CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.

President and CEO of Voices for Children, Kelly Capen Douglas, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to discuss the organization’s work.