Voices For Children is in need of CASA volunteers looking to help foster children

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voices for Children’s mission is to transform the lives of abused, neglected, and abandoned children by providing a specially-trained volunteer – known as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (or CASA) – to every child in foster care who needs one.

At the moment, they are in need of more volunteers!

They welcome and encourage anyone with a heart for serving children to consider becoming a CASA. In particular, we have a need for more bilingual Spanish-speaking volunteers and for men. In order to be a CASA volunteer, you have to be 21 or older, commit to spending 10-15 hours a month on their work as a CASA, and be able to pass background checks.

President & CEO of Voices for Children, Kelly Douglas, shared more information on how to become a CASA volunteer and what they do on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

Check out their website at www.speakupnow.org