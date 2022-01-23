Voices For Children’s CASA program continues to help local foster youth

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – “Voices For Children” has a mission to transform the lives of abused, neglected, or abandoned children.

They appoint a specially-trained volunteer or CASA, a Court Appointed Special Advocate, to every child in foster care who needs one, and their role is to advocate for the child to ensure their needs are met.

CASA volunteers make a world of different for local foster children.

Voices For Children CEO, Kelly Douglas, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss details about the program.