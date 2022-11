Volcano erupts in Hawai’i for first time in 40 years





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The world’s largest active volcano, the Mauna Loa on the Island of Hawai’i, erupted for the first time in 40 years the weekend after Thanksgiving, 2022.

The eruption did not originally threaten downhill communities or flights to the island. Up to a quarter inch of ashfall was estimated to land on parts of the island.

Mauna Loa covers half the island of Hawaii and has erupted 33 times since 1843.