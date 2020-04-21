Volunteer effort leads Wood-Anderson’s cause to NFL

Every Saturday, the “Vol Walk” takes Tennessee’s football players from the team hotel to the locker room awash in an orange sea of praise.

Among the assortment of SEC talent – some of the best college players in the country – is the best San Diegan to enter Neyland Stadium since Arian Foster. Easy to spot with his wide frame, rambunctious hair, and white number 4 – uncommon for a tight end, but that’s only the first of many uncommon trends in Dominick Wood-Anderson’s story.

Coming out of Steele Canyon High School, Wood-Anderson led the Cougars into the playoffs. But scholarships didn’t await the all purpose player…instead it was the need to rebuild it all back after an advanced case of appendicitis.

Instead of Saturday night lights, it was hot summer days in Yuma, Arizona. That’s where he grinded out two years for Arizona Western. A grind that worked out spectacularly – more than 40 offers from Division I schools across the country.

That’s why Wood-Anderson took that walk into Knoxville. And now he’ll be walking into the NFL.