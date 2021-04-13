Volunteer groups inform local underserved communities on vaccine safety





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While Latinos make up a large portion of San Diego’s population, and 55% of San Diego’s COVID cases, their rate of vaccination remains disproportionate.

While plenty of vaccination sites have opened in San Diego’s south bay neighborhoods, advocates are arguing that disparities in technology, language, and transportation are still keeping many Latinos from getting vaccinated.

The Chicano Federation is tackling this issue head on through grassroots approaches.

Roberto Alcantar, Chief of Strategy Officer at The Chicano Federation, joined KUSI to discuss how their organization is getting underserved communities vaccinated.