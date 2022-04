The San Diego Humane Society seek fosters during Volunteer Month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It is Global Volunteer Month during April! The San Diego Humane Society is seeking volunteers to foster animals in need.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the San Diego Humane Society to talk more about how you can foster!

If you are interested in fostering or volunteering at the SD Humane Society, check it out HERE.