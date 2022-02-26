Volunteers assist City of San Diego in annual unhoused persons count





EL CAJON (KUSI) – For the first time in a couple of years, the City of San Diego conducted a census of the city’s homeless folks Thursday.

The numeration is called the We All Count Point-in-Time Count and usually takes place every year but had to be postponed during 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was live from a large homeless encampment in El Cajon with more details.

Volunteers began counting homeless folks all over the county starting at 4 a.m. on Feb. 24.