Vote on street vending ordinance killed by new council president Sean Elo Rivera

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Dan Plante was out at the Gaslamp Quarter in downtown and talked about how street vending is here for good.

Mission Beach, the Gaslamp Quarter, Balboa Park have all been taken over by vendors because the law disappeared when Jerry Brown diminished state-wide regulation and give the power to the cities.

No one wants to get rid of the street vendors, but there is no uniform law regulating these vendors.

The vote on this street ordinance was killed today by new council president Sean Elo Rivera.