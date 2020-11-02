Voter guide from Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Co-founder and Executive Director for Community Advocates for Just and Moral Governance, Geneviéve Jones-Wright, released her list of endorsed candidates for the general election.

She joined Good Morning San Diego to breakdown her 2020 voter guide.

Geneviéve Jones-Wright supports:

Nora Vargas for Board of Supervisors District One (Nora is running against Ben Hueso)

Cory Briggs for San Diego City Attorney (Cory is running against Mara Elliott)

Sara Jacobs for 53rd Congressional District (Sara is running against Georgette Gomez)

Terra Lawson-Remer for Board of Supervisors District 3 (Terra is running against Kristing Gaspar)

Barbara Bry for San Diego Mayor (Barbara is running against Todd Gloria)