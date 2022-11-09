Votes nearly 50/50 on Measure B Trash Tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure that would take a step toward repealing “The People’s Ordinance” trash collection model in the city of San Diego remained in limbo today, with ballot returns showing the result too close to call.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the measure was behind by just over 2,000 votes, 50.5%-49.5%. The county Registrar of Voters estimates there were still 500,000 ballots to be counted.

Carl DeMaio, a former San Diego City Councilman and chair of the conservative political action committee Reform California, said he was confident the voters had stopped Measure B in Tuesday’s election.