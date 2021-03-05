Voting begins Monday in 79th Assembly District Special Election to replace Shirley Weber

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voting will begin Monday in the special election to fill the 79th Assembly District seat vacated by Shirley Weber when she was appointed secretary of state.

Ballots can be cast at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters headquarters in Kearny Mesa weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Voters are asked to bring a face mask and plan to maintain social distance.

A field of four Democrats, including Weber’s daughter, La Mesa City Councilwoman Dr. Akilah Weber, and one Republican are seeking to represent the district that encompasses southeastern San Diego, La Mesa and Lemon Grove and parts of Chula Vista, Bonita and National City.

The younger Weber is also an obstetrician/gynecologist who leads the Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology Division at Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego.

The other Democrats in the race in the predominantly Democratic district are:

— Aeiramique Glass-Blake, a restorative justice consultant, activist, preacher who works in the juvenile justice field;

— Leticia Munguia, the business representative for the American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees, District 36, representing public workers across Southern California; and

— Shane Parmely, a teacher at Bell Middle School.

The lone Republican is Marco Contreras, the owner of Rancho Customs Brokers, which provides customs compliance and consulting services.

If no candidate receives a majority in the April 6 election a runoff between the top two finishers will be held June 8.

Ballots will soon be mailed to all voters in the district and could arrive at voters’ homes by Monday, according to Tracy DeFore, a communications specialist with the San Diego County Communications Office.

A pre-paid postage envelope is being sent with the ballot. Voters who return their mail ballot can track it by signing up for “Where’s My Ballot?” at www.sdvote.com.

Starting March 29, voters will also have the option to drop off ballots at a drop-off location.