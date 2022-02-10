Walk up weddings will be available at San Diego County Clerk on Valentine’s Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For Valentine’s Day this year, the San Diego County Clerk will continue its tradition of walk-up weddings.

Taxpayer Advocate Jordan Marks is a San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk who actually got married at the county clerk eight years ago (and is still happily married).

He joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the Valentine’s Day special.

“If you’re in by 9 a.m. single, you’ll leave by 3 p.m. married,” said Marks. “Get in before 3 p.m. on Monday and we’re going to make it the most memorable Monday of your life,” added Marks.

The special walk-in opportunity is available only for Valentine’s Day.

License and ceremony appointments are required all other days at all County Clerk locations.

Appointments can be made at www.sdarcc.com or by calling (619) 237-0502.