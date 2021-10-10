Walking for better health with the Muscleman of Technology

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – “Walking is one of the best things we can do to improve our cardiovascular health, our overall health, our bone-density, our metabolic rate,” Bruce Pechman, or the Muscleman of Technology said on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

According to Pechman, the benefits of walking include being the easiest way to stay active and burn more calories, helps improve cardio and aerobic fitness levels, boost your metabolic rate, improves mood and lowers stress.

On top of that, walking is low impact, free, and helps maintain muscles and strong bones.

