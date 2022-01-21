Want a brew? San Marcos’ brewery scene is fast growing





SAN MARCOS (KUSI) – Looking to try out some new breweries, well San Marcos has a fast growing brewery scene with new locations opening all over the place.

Places like Lost Abbey, a tasting room in San Elijo, Dos Desperados Brewing, Blue Fire Brewing, Double Peak Brewing, Wild Barrel Brewing, Stave & Nail Brewing and My Yard Live.

All of their breweries are small family owned operations who have ties to the local community! Make sure to go out and support your San Marcos brewery this weekend!

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Mayor Rebecca Jones about the breweries up in San Marcos.