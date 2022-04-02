Want wine? Check out the ‘Uncorked Wine Festival’ on April 2nd

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 7th Annual Uncorked: San Diego Wine Fest is taking place on April 2nd at Spanish Landing Park.

This event benefits local nonprofit, Urban Surf 4 Kids.

For more information visit: https://uncorkedwinefestivals.com/uncorked-san-diego-wine-fest/

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Roxanne Avant, Executive Director of Urban Surf 4 Kids, about the event and their nonprofit.