War on Cars: New proposal could mandate that 35% of new cars must be electric vehicles by 2025

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The California Air and Resources Board has put out a new proposal that could mandate that 35% of new cars must be electric vehicles by 2025.

Democrats have started removing driving lanes and parking lots and created more bike lanes than there are lanes to drive in. Now they are trying to mandate that we buy electric vehicles.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Lauren Phinney talked with Republican Party of San Diego County Chairwoman, Paula Whitsell, about her thoughts on the new proposal.