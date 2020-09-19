Warm weather, clear skies expected across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Clear skies and warm weather were predicted for San Diego County Saturday, though areas of the mountains and deserts will continue to see haze and smoke from ongoing wildfires, the National Weather Service said.

Low pressure over the next few days will bring a deepening of the marine layer, and low clouds and patchy fog for coastal areas and western valleys can be expected into early next week.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday will be 76-81 degrees with overnight lows of 59-54, the NWS said. Inland highs will be 86-91.

Western valley highs will be 94-99 with overnight lows of 60-66. Mountain highs will be 90-97 with overnight lows of 56-66. Highs in the deserts will be 107-112 with overnight lows of 73-81.

A slow cooling trend is expected into early next week, forecasters said.

“We will go on a little roller coaster ride next week as a friendly battle between ridges and troughs enters the atmospheric ring,” the weather service said. “This will bring a slight warm-up Wednesday into Thursday and then some minor cooling by the end of next week.”

With greater onshore flow through this period, the county will continue to see breezy afternoons and evenings across the northern mountains and desert areas.

High pressure will bring an increase in temperatures and a shallower marine layer Wednesday into Thursday, the NWS said.

Saturday was expected to see elevated fire weather conditions. Humidity in the foothills and mountains will fall to between 15-20 percent Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Marine moisture will creep into the coastal zones and western valleys Sunday and Monday for a slightly lower fire weather threat.