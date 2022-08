Warrior Foundation announces new president

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Warrior Foundation Freedom Station announced some exciting new additions this weekend.

The non-profit has selected a new president and is adding a third property station to their efforts of serving our local heroes.

Andrew Gasper, new president of the Warrior Foundation, joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to talk about what the Warrior Foundation is doing to step up their game this year.