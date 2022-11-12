Warrior Foundation Freedom Station sends service members home for the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The holidays are a hard time to be away from one’s family, which is why Warrior Foundation Freedom Station asked San Diegans to help send service members home during the holidays in the spirit of Veterans Day.

It takes as little as $600 to send a warrior home for the holidays.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by President Andy Gasper of the foundation to discuss what civilians can do to support the nation’s heroes.