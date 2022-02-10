Warrior Foundation hosts ‘Dress for Success’ event to supply active military and veterans with business attire

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Warrior Foundation Freedom Station will host their annual “Dress for Success” event that provides approximately $50,000 in suits and causal business attire for pre-registered transitioning U.S. Naval and Marine active-duty personnel, along with military veterans, at the Men’s Wearhouse at Mission Valley San Diego store on February 10, 2022.

The “Dress for Success” program was created in 2006 by Sandra Lehmkuhler, CEO/Founder of the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station, a non-profit foundation that assists transitioning military with housing, mentorship programs and quality-of-life items.

During the past 16 years, the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station has provided close to 1,000 Active and Retired Warriors with more than $500,000 in business attire to help them transition

into establishing new careers, launching entrepreneurial endeavors, or staring educational programs in their civilian life.

“We must always help our countries’ greatest treasure to succeed – “Military Warriors.” These brave Warriors need a ‘hand up and not a handout’ and to look their best as they transition into a new phase of their lives,” said Lehmkuhler. “For 16 years, the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station’s ‘Dress for Success’ program has provided that ‘hand up’ by arming our Warriors with a ‘fresh uniform,’ encouragement and the tools to succeed.”

In addition to their new clothes, each Warrior will receive a professional photo head shot in their new apparel to use for career services with LinkedIn or other professional channels.

“Looking good makes you feel great about yourself and increases your confidence,” said Greg Martin, President of Warrior Foundation Freedom Station | Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps (ret.). “We want our Warriors walking into job interviews feeling their best!”

Greg Martin, President and Retired Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps previewed the event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.