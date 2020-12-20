Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Callum Smith Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – Canelo vs. Smith HD

Are you ready for the biggest and most exhilarating super-middleweight title clash? The 168-pound division fight will be taking place on the 19th of December in San Antonio! Boxing’s biggest star, Canelo Alvarez will be making his 2020 debut and has challenged Callum Smith to a chance at his WBC middleweight title.

Alvarez last fought in 2019, where he defeated Sergey Kovalev by knockout to become the WBO light heavyweight champion. Alvarez has not competed in this weight division a lot, this will be his second fight in the 168-pound category. However, regardless of weight class, he is happy to be back.

“I’m very happy to return to the ring and continue to make history,” Alvarez said in a press release. “I am motivated to continue to be the best, and I look forward to fighting Callum Smith, who is one of the best at 168lbs.”

Whereas Callum Smith is known as one of the best boxers in the world for the 168lbs division. The only setback is Smith’s career was that he was unable to land a huge reputable fight, which is why he couldn’t build much of a reputation. However, this is Smith’s chance! It will be his second fight in the USA, and he’s happy to do it.

“I’ve been wanting a big fight since becoming world champion, so I’m so pleased that during these challenging times we can deliver to the fans a fight between the very best in the division,” Smith said. “I truly believe I beat him and will prove that 168lbs is my division.”

What Joe Gallagher Thinks:

Moreover, Callum Smith’s trainer, Joe Gallagher, believes that Canelo has made a mistake if he thinks Smith will be an easy target. He believes that he is seriously underestimating Callum, and there is no way Callum is an easy target.

He further went on to saying that Callum has a stellar track record, with 0 losses and majority wins by KO. If Alvarez thinks the fight against Callum will be easy, then he is in for a surprise!

Will Canelo regret his decision to fight with Callum Smith or will he prove that he is the best boxer? Make sure to tune into Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith on Kodi- keep reading to find out how!

Canelo Alvarez vs Callum Smith Date, Time, and Venue

Date: 19 th December 2020

Time: 11 pm E.T

Venue: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas, USA.

How To Watch Canelo Alvarez Vs Callum Smith

Smith’s promoter and Matchroom Boxing’s director, Eddie Hearn, announced that the fight will be held at the Alamodome and this time a limited number of fans will be allowed to enter the arena and watch the match live physically.

“It’s fantastic news to be able to hold this great fight in front of fans and in a great stadium like the Alamodome,” said Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn, managing director of Matchroom Sports. “It’s a fight that deserves to be witnessed in the flesh and those fans that snap up the hottest ticket in town next week will be in for a brilliant night of action, topped by the pound-for-pound king taking on the number one Super-Middleweight in the world, a simply unmissable occasion for those in attendance and watching live on DAZN.”

However, they cannot entertain full capacity due to the pandemic, and to maintain social distancing. Which is why the fight will be aired live on DAZN.

Here’s how to watch Alvarez vs Smith

Here's how to watch Alvarez vs Smith

Find Kodi for your device
Open Kodi
Click on the small gear icon at the top-left corner to open the Settings menu
Click on File Manager then double-click on Add Source
Enter this repository link in the URL field
Now, click OK
Go back to the Settings menu and click on Add-ons
Pick Install from Zip File
Select Fusion > Repositories > English >
Get back to Add-ons and select Install from Repository
Now pick Leopold
Go to Video Add-ons and search for Fox
Click on Install

Once done, the add-on will be available in Add-ons on the Home Page.

Fight Records

Canelo Alvarez

Real name: Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragán

Nickname(s): Canelo (“Cinnamon”)

Weight(s): Welterweight, Light middleweight, Middleweight, Super middleweight, Light heavyweight

Height: 5 ft 9 in (175 cm)

Reach: 70 1⁄2 in (179 cm)

Nationality: Mexican

Born: 18 July 1990 (age 30) Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Stance: Orthodox

Boxing record

Total fights: 56

Wins: 53

Wins by KO: 36

Losses: 1

Draws: 2

Callum Smith

Nickname(s): Mundo

Weight(s): Super-middleweight

Height: 6 ft 3 in (191 cm)

Reach: 78 in (198 cm)

Nationality: British

Born: 23 April 1990 (age 30) Liverpool, Merseyside, England

Stance: Orthodox

Boxing record

Total fights: 27

Wins: 27

Wins by KO: 19

Losses: 0

Conclusion

This is going to be a match you wouldn’t want to miss! With both boxers making their 2020 boxing debut, that too in San Antonio with a live audience, it will be a night to remember.

Will Canelo Álvarez regret his decision to choose Callum Smith as his opponent or will he retain his title and emerge victorious like his last unification bout in The Alamodome?