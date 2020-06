WATCH LIVE: Helen Woodward Animal Center HopeNow Telethon

RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – A special program that on Sunday showed the ins and outs of how Helen Woodward Animal Center adapted during the pandemic.

The “HopeNOW: Helen Woodward Animal Center responds to the COVID-19 crisis” will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. sharing inspiring adoption stories.

To support the Helen Woodward Animal Center donating visit https://my.animalcenter.org/campaign/hopenow/c289075.