Watch: San Diego County health officials confirm county’s first ‘presumptive positive case’ of coronavirus





San Diego County health officials give an update on the coronavirus (COVID-19).

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County health officer Dr. Wilma Wooten has confirmed the county’s first “presumptive positive case” of coronavirus.

Health officials say it is most likely a travel-related case.