Watch: San Diego County health officials daily news conference on coronavirus spread and response 4/1/20
San Diego County health officials will hold a news conference to discuss the county’s response and updates to COVID-19 cases in the county. The availability will be live on the county’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. This will be the only availability with county health officials Wednesday.
Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors
Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors
Dr. Nick Yphantides, M.D., M.P.H., County Chief Medical Officer
Miles McPherson, Senior Pastor of the Rock Church
Patrick A. Frias, MD., President and CEO, Rady Children’s Hospital