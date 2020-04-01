Watch: San Diego County health officials daily news conference on coronavirus spread and response 4/1/20





We're live at the County Operations Center with another update on the coronavirus. For updates, visit https://t.co/hNqahFxYLo or text COSD COVID19 to 468-311. https://t.co/d9FTfXgS6r — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) April 1, 2020

San Diego County health officials will hold a news conference to discuss the county’s response and updates to COVID-19 cases in the county. The availability will be live on the county’s Facebook and Twitter accounts. This will be the only availability with county health officials Wednesday.

Chairman Greg Cox, District 1, County Board of Supervisors

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, District 4, County Board of Supervisors

Dr. Nick Yphantides, M.D., M.P.H., County Chief Medical Officer

Miles McPherson, Senior Pastor of the Rock Church

Patrick A. Frias, MD., President and CEO, Rady Children’s Hospital