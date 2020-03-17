Watch: San Diego County health officials give an update on COVID-19





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – New public health orders took effect Tuesday in San Diego County, including a ban on gatherings larger than 50 people, the closure of all bars and an order limiting restaurants to take-out and drive-through services only.

The orders were announced Monday, after health officials reported that COVID-19 cases in the county rose by 22 to a total of 55 positives cases among residents and non-residents alike.

The following orders took effect at midnight:

— All public and private gatherings of 50 or more people are legally prohibited, and all nonessential gatherings of any size are strongly discouraged.

— All bars, adult entertainment businesses and any business which serves alcohol and not food are to close.

— All restaurants must prohibit dine-in service and restrict services to drive-through, take-out and delivery. Restaurants and employees are urged to follow social distancing guidelines during this time.

— Businesses that require a doctor’s note for a leave of absence must suspend those policies until the public health crisis is over.

— All public schools must cancel all classes, gatherings and events.

— Nonessential personnel are prohibited from entering hospitals and long-term care facilities, and all essential personnel displaying symptoms of COVID-19 are prohibited.

— Hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19 must report such cases immediately to county health officials.

— All people traveling to San Diego County from China, Iran, South Korea, Italy or any other country at extreme contagion risk must self- quarantine in their homes for 14 days, regardless if they show symptoms or not.

— All people showing symptoms of COVID-19 must self-isolate in their homes.

Additionally, county health officials strongly urged people over the age of 65 with underlying medical conditions or a suppressed immune system to self-isolate. Hospitals were urged to delay elective procedures.

The county has secured 237 motel rooms for people without homes or who cannot return to homes to isolate should they show symptoms. County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the county would attempt to reach more than 2,000 rooms for unsheltered people.

County Supervisor Greg Cox said the county had placed more than 180 handwashing stations around the county and would install another 58 by the end of the day Monday.

The Navy announced Tuesday it closed its Training Support Command center in San Diego on Saturday after a third sailor with ties to the school tested presumptive positive for the novel coronavirus.

Two students and an instructor at the school, along with another sailor in the San Diego region stationed on the USS Boxer, have tested presumptive positive for the illness in the past several days, according to the Navy.

The latest sailor with ties to the school to test positive is stationed aboard the USS Essex and had been attending a course at Naval Base San Diego since Feb. 6.

“The individual is currently isolated at home and restricted in movement,” according to a Navy statement that said personnel who came into contact with the sailor have been notified and are in self-isolation.

A sailor at Naval Base San Diego tested presumptive positive Friday and another at Naval Base Point Loma tested presumptive positive Monday night.

The schoolhouse where the training occurred will remain closed until further notice. Military health professionals are conducting a contact investigation to see if any additional precautionary measures need to be taken. The sailor aboard the USS Boxer — which is homeported in San Diego — got a presumptive positive test result on Sunday, according to Navy Region Southwest officials.

Two Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar have also tested positive for the virus, one on Friday and another on Saturday, leading to new health protections on the base.

Encinitas Union School District reported late Sunday that a person at Olivenhain Pioneer Elementary School has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The district has not yet said whether the infected person was a student, teacher or school employee.

A coalition including Fletcher, San Diego Gas & Electric, The San Diego Foundation, United Way of San Diego and the San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council announced Monday the creation of a fund to help nonprofit organizations provide food and financial assistance to people impacted by the global pandemic. The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund launched with $1.3 million in funding, meant for nonprofits helping with food insecurities, rent and utility assistance and income replacement.