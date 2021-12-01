Watch the 2021 Prep Pigskin Report Silver Pigskin Gala

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 2021 KUSI Prep Pigskin Report Silver Pigskin Gala is in the books.

The KUSI News Prep Pigskin Report broadcasts live every single Friday night of football season, and our team of “Red Jackets” works to highlight all of San Diego County’s high school stars.

At the gala, the PPR Gala announces awards for various categories including Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Special Teams Player of the Year, Iron Hog (Lineman), Two-Way Player of the Year, Underclassman of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the Fan Favorite.

But the most coveted award in high school sports, is the PPR Silver Pigskin. Designed by Sir Dutch Perry in 1999, the silver based trophy with platinum inlays required more than one hundred man-hours to craft. The one-of-a-kind trophy weighs thirty-five pounds and stands two feet tall.

In the early years, the Silver Pigskin Trophy was awarded to the athlete involved in the ‘Best Play of the Season’ but as the Prep Pigskin Report evolved, so has the show’s signature award.

Today the prestigious Silver Pigskin Trophy is presented annually to San Diego County’s most outstanding football player.

In 2021, Cathedral Catholic’s star running back, Lucky Sutton, was voted to be awarded the Silver Pigskin.

The complete broadcast of the KUSI’s 2021 Prep Pigskin Report Gala is at the top of this page.

2021 Award Winners:

Play of the Year: Tabias Harris, Patrick Henry Defensive Player of the Year: Jaxson Moi, Cathedral Catholic Underclassman of the Year: Samuel Cooper IV, University City Like a Rock Award: Jake Barnett, Two-Way Player of the Year: Anthony Ferrelli, Carlsbad Offensive Player of the Year: Nathan Acevedo, Lincoln Hollandia Dairy Fan Fav: Max Conaway, West Hills Coach of the Year: Drew Westling, Mt. Carmel Special Teams Player of the Year: Joey Cheek, Cathedral Catholic Alex Smith ‘Get Back’ Award: Miramar Mesa High School Iron Hog Award: Tavita Letuli, Cathedral Catholic Silver Pigskin: Lucky Sutton, Cathedral Catholic