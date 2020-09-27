Watch UFC 253 Live Stream Online Reddit free Official Channels – Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa HD

Get ready for yet another action-packed night as the UFC returns with their next big match which is going to be UFC 253. The UFC 253 will feature some really exciting fights including the main event between Adesanya vs Costa. It is scheduled for September 26, 2020, and will take place in UAE. Viewers who want to watch UFC live stream of the big Adesanya vs Costa free fight, here we have made a complete guide for you on how you can stream UFC live online easily.

Fans around the world are definitely excited about the upcoming UFC PPV event and looking for ways to watch the event live online. Even those without antennas and cable connections can do very well without it. Here is a comprehensive guide for you to stream UFC live online easily, with or without cable.

How To Watch UFC 253 Live Stream Online Without Cable On Reddit

To enjoy UFC live stream for free without cable, you will need a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions because most of the UFC live streaming channels and services are geo-blocked and only accessible in specific locations. A VPN will mask your IP and allow you to watch the UFC fight night on any device easily.

You can watch UFC live stream without cable on MatchTV, which is a Russian streaming website and will require a Russian IP to access.

Here is how you can enjoy UFC live stream on MatchTV:

Subscribe to FastestVPN Download and install FastestVPN app for your device Connect to the Russian Server Now go to the Matchtv.ru official website Now enjoy UFC live stream live with ease

MatchTV is geo-restricted though so you need to work around it through VPN if you are outside Russia.

Online Broadcasting Channels for UFC live stream

Many Online streaming channels will broadcast UFC live around the world. But most of the broadcasters may require subscriptions, which means that you will have to purchase a subscription in order to screen UFC 253 live on your devices. But remember, to subscribe to any of the broadcasting channels you must be located in their designated regions as well.

Here is a quick list of channels with their subscription cost to watch the UFC live online:

ESPN (United States): requires a cable subscription also stream UFC Fight Night events

(United States): requires a cable subscription also events BT Sport (United Kingdom): £22.99- £27.99/month

(United Kingdom): £22.99- £27.99/month MatchTV (Russia): Free in Russia

(Russia): Free in Russia Globo (Brazil): requires a cable subscription

(Brazil): requires a cable subscription WOWOW (Japan): $21.64

Alternatives to these official UFC live stream channels are the following:

Watch UFC 253 Live Online on ESPN (USA)

ESPN is the exclusive broadcaster of UFC 253 in America. But again, if you’re outside the US then you will need a VPN to access ESPN and enjoy UFC 253 live for free. Remember that you need to provide your cable subscription details. You can also select DirecTV as your provider and enjoy live streaming UFC from anywhere.

Here is how you can watch UFC live online in the US for Free:

Go to ESPN official website Find the live stream of UFC 253 and stream UFC PPV easily.

Apart from ESPN / ESPN+, you can also watch UFC live stream for free with MatchTV. These channels are geo-restricted though and can be accessed for free in Russia only. You can work around it though to watch the fight online without buying any subscriptions.

Live Stream UFC in the UK

If you live in the UK and want to watch Adesanya vs Costa free fight online, you can subscribe to Sky Sports and watch the fight live. If you’re in the UK or outside but don’t want to pay for Sky Sports subscription, then you can get around finding a solution to access MatchTV and watch the UFC live stream on time for free. Here’s what you need to do:

Subscribe to FastestVPN and download the app for you device Or visit MatchTV’s official website Visit the streaming channel and enjoy UFC live stream on your device with ease

How to Watch UFC 253 live at Cheap Rates

There is another way you can watch UFC live online, and that is by purchasing the PPV fight for half the price. UFC offers PPV packages to watch the main event with prices varying from country to country. Watch UFC live stream choosing the best package for you.

Cheap Prices of PPV

US: $29.99

$29.99 Luxembourg: $19.99

$19.99 Singapore: $24.99

How Can I Watch UFC 253 Live Online on Kodi

Now you can also enjoy UFC live online on your Kodi. In order to do that, you will need to install the best Kodi addons for UFC live stream. By doing that, you will be able to watch the whole event live with absolute ease. Furthermore, you can enjoy other MMA events like One Championship on kodi with these addons. Here’s what you need to do:

Launch Kodi Install Cerebro IPTV+ Addon Enjoy watching UFC on Kodi.

Here is how you can install Cerebro IPTV+ on your Kodi to watch UFC on kodi:

Open Kodi Go to File Manager and Select Add Source Hit “None” and enter this link: http://kdil.co/repo. Click OK Name the Repo “kodilRepo” Click OK twice Return to home screen Click on Add-Ons Hit Package Installer Icon Choose Install from a zip file and click on KodilRepo Select Kodil.zip Wait for the repo to install Select Install from Repository Choose Kodil Repository Select Video Add-ons Select Cerebro IPTV+ Hit install Head back to Home Screen and Select Add-ons Launch Cerebro IPTV+ Add-on Go to IPTV section and enjoy streaming your favorite UFC Channels instantly.

We do not recommend streaming via unofficial addons on Kodi or any other illegal platform. Therefore we recommend to use a Kodi VPN.

How Can I Watch UFC 253 Live Online on Roku?

Roku users don’t have to feel let down as they can also watch UFC on Roku now. Enjoy UFC live stream on Roku with the following:

Download Poprism web browser on Roku. Launch Poprism and visit your preferred channel’s website (MatchTV) Enjoy watching UFC on Roku.

How to watch UFC 253 Live Online on PS4

If you own a PlayStation 4 and want the UFC on PS4 experience, then you can do it via Sonyliv UFC live stream and watch UFC on PS4 for free fight with the best HD experience. Again, just set up your PS4 in a way that allows you to live stream UFC conveniently

You can also buy PPV package to stream UFC live in Singapore. But, doing this will only give you access to UFC live. However, if you subscribe to an online channel, you can watch other sports as well. The choice is up to you.

How to watch UFC 253 Live Online on Apple TV

For those who want to stream UFC live on Apple TV to be able to experience the biggest MMA fighters in action, here is what you need to do:

Connect Apple TV to the router.

to the router. Start screen mirroring with your iOS (iPhone) device and visit MatchTV (once UFC goes live).

with your iOS (iPhone) device and visit (once UFC goes live). Watch UFC 253 live online on your Apple TV with ease.

Additionally, you can also watch UFC on Firestick TV

How to watch UFC 253 Live Online on Xbox

Xbox users can enjoy UFC live stream on their Xbox device as well. All you need to do is to set up the given guide on Xbox and access MatchTV live stream for UFC 253. Here’s how you can live stream UFC 253 on your Xbox:

Open your Xbox Internet Browser Go to the MatchTV (once UFC goes live) Enjoy the UFC Xbox One experience

How Can I watch UFC 253 Live Online on Android Devices

Android users don’t have to worry about how to stream UFC live online on their Android devices. If you want to watch the event live on Android, you can do that by setting up the guide below on your Android device and then access MatchTV UFC live stream. Follow these steps to watch UFC live stream on your Android device:

On PPV day , Launch Android browser

, Launch Android browser Visit MatchTV.ru for free stream

for free stream Enjoy UFC live stream on your Android device

The UFC 253 Fight Card

The latest UFC 253 card includes the following matches that are sure to be entertaining and jaw-dropping:

Main Card

Middleweight Israel Adesanya vs. Paulo Costa Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes vs. Jan Błachowicz Featherweight Hakeem Dawodu vs. Zubaira Tukhugov Flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Royval

Tune in your favorite channel and enjoy the event full of drama and fierce fighters.

Bottom Line – UFC live stream without cable

Watching UFC 253 live online will definitely be an amazing experience. And with the FastestVPN guide, you will enjoy a buffer-free UFC live stream on your favorite devices. The main event of UFC 253 is Adesanya vs Costa. So, get yourself ready for an action-packed event filled with excitement, skills, submissions, knockouts, and victories, and watch it all live on your preferred devices.