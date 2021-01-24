[Watch] UFC 257 Online: Live Stream Poirier vs. McGregor 2 Reddit free Official Channels





At 10 PM ET/7 PM PT, MMA star Conor McGregor will come out of retirement and step back into the octagon to battle Dustin Poirier in a rematch that will earn one of these fighters a shot at the UFC Lightweight Championship. Suffice to say, it’s a bout you’re going to want to tune in to — and the only way to do that is by watching the UFC 257 live stream, which is being broadcast exclusively through ESPN+.

Guide to watch UFC 257 Live Streams Free. The most expected fight Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 will be the main headliner of UFC 257.

CLICK HERE TO: WATCH LIVE NOW

On the report of official documents, the main event of UFC 257 is confirmed now. Dustin Poirier, the former interim champion, will fight against Connor McGregor, who is the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion. This fight will be the rematch between these two former champions. They met each other at UFC 178 in 2014 and McGregor found his victory by TKO in the first round of the fight.

UFC 257: McGregor vs Poirier 2 is the upcoming MMA event which is scheduled for 23rd January of 2021 and the event will be produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The location and venue of the event is Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

TV coverage of the UFC 257 live main card Poirier vs McGregor 2 fight online will start at 3am (UK time) in the early hours of Sunday 23 January 2021. The preliminary card broadcast from 1am (UK time).

How to Watch UFC 257 Live Stream Online

The PPV will start around 7 PM Pacific time zone or 10 PM Eastern Time Zone where the early prelims will start at 3:30 PM Pacific Time or 6:30 PM Eastern Time and the prelims will start at 5 PM Pacific Time or 8 PM Eastern Time.

There are many ways to watch UFC 257 live Stream. The live event could be available for any device. Fans can enjoy the event live through Online or through their cable operator. The live stream covers all kinds of devices. It could be your TV, Computer, Laptop, Tablet, or even on your Smartphone. Fans can access this PPV event from all over the world.

Where can I Watch McGregor vs Poirier live stream of the match?

The social media site Thriller will be airing the match.

It will be on a pay-per-view basis, Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Jr. Live Sells has been officially set For $64.99 On PPV, Jan 23rd

McGregor vs Poirier Live Stream TV Channel:

There is a host of service providers that offer ESPN and other cable channels as part of their packages. In addition to cable TV providers other sources such as YouTube and Play Station also offer a monthly subscription service that allows subscribers access to major cable TV channels.

Online channels and live streaming is taking over from cable and satellite TV and it is just a matter of time before it becomes the norm in households around the world.

On What Channel Can I Watch McGregor vs Poirier?

US cable channel ESPN PPV owns the rights to broadcast the fight in the United States. The PBC will offer the fight to US viewers via PPV (pay per view) and the estimated cost is likely to be around $64.99. BT Sports is likely to receive broadcasting rights in the UK and a host of other providers around the world are also expected to show the fight in their respective countries.

How to watch Connor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier live streaming platforms?

Not all fans like to watch their favorite sport and show with the aid of a cable connection. In the times of Internet Progression, they will find numerous online channels and streaming options. These services can allow you to watch McGregor vs Poirier fight live without any hindrance.

Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.

ESPN Official Channel

ESPN PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the ESPN website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $64.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.

DirecTV:

DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and ESPN+ is one of the channels that are available.

Sling TV:

Sling TV is an online streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a variety of different tv channels. SlingTV has different subscription packages thus you can find one that has all of the channels that you need.

Before signing up for a specific SlingTV package make sure that it features all of your favorite channels. ESPN+ is your one stop shop for UFC, UFC fans need to make sure that they always have access to it.

PS Vue:

PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service offered by gaming giant, PlayStation. For $45 a month subscribers can stream all of their favorite tv channels to their favorite devices. Vue offers a 5-day free trial that UFC fans can take advantage of in order to gain access to ESPN+. Since the fight is available on PPV fans will still have to pay to view it even with access to PS Vue.

YouTube TV:

YouTube TV is a subscription service that gives its users access to all of the top US TV channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+ and a host of other channels. Live TV can also be recorded to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action. If you plan on subscribing to YouTube TV make sure that ESPN+ is one of the channels that it carries.

How to watch UFC 257 live stream on social network?

Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram will offer extensive coverage of the fight. This coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews and much more.

Facebook:

Watch McGregor vs Poirier Live following through their official Facebook page. Like other social platforms here also we have our official Facebook page you can enjoy the show to go through our page.

Reddit:

Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch McGregor vs Poirier Fight online. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality streaming along with some good features.

However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links. After you have got the links, then you can easily go ahead and have a good speed net connection. But we can easily enjoy the whole ceremony by following our Reddit channel for free.

Twitter:

McGregor vs Poirier Fight Live will be available at our official twitter channel you can watch the McGregor vs Poirier Fight Live go through our channel.

YouTube:

McGregor vs Poirier Fight Live Online will also be streamed by YouTube. You can also watch McGregor vs Poirier Fight Live following the Official YouTube channel.

Instagram:

Like other Social Network Instagram streamed McGregor vs Poirier Live broadcast.

How to watch Dustin Poirier vs Connor McGregor Live from USA and other parts of the World:

In case of location restrictions faced by users, they can subscribe to Virtual Private Network(VPN), buy a suitable package and watch the game from their comfort. How to Subscribe to VPN services step by step guide.