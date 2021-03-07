[Watch] UFC 259 Online: Live Stream Blachowicz vs. Adesanya Reddit free Official Channels

UFC 259 is poised to be a big event: three title fights containing four champions across different weight classes.UFC 259 is finally upon us and the third big UFC event of the year promises to be a good one, with three title fights in one night.The main event begins tomorrow night on Saturday, March 6th at 10 p.m. ET with the PPV event streaming . Preliminary bouts begin two hours prior, at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch UFC 259

ESPN+ is currently the exclusive home of UFC PPV events in the United States. If you’re a subscriber, you can Get the UFC 259 PPV event for $0. If not, there’s a great bundle deal that includes access to the entire UFC 259 fight card as well as an entire year to enjoy exclusive sporting events and original series.

UFC 259: Full Event Details

UFC 259 headlines with current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz defending his title against Israel Adesanya, the current UFC Middleweight Champion who gained 20 pounds to advance into the next weight class to take on the reigning champ. Adesanya boasts an undefeated 20-0 record in his MMA career so far and has held his title since 2019.

Amanda Nunes also looks to defend her title against Megan Anderson in the Women’s Featherweight Title Bout, while Petr Yan faces off against Aljamain Sterling and tries to hold onto his belt during the Bantamweight Title Bout.

UFC 259 FIGHT CARD

Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya (Light Heavyweight Title Bout)

(Light Heavyweight Title Bout) Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson (Women’s Featherweight Title Bout)

(Women’s Featherweight Title Bout) Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling (Bantamweight Title Bout)

(Bantamweight Title Bout) Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober (Lightweight Bout)

(Lightweight Bout) Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light Heavyweight Bout)

(Light Heavyweight Bout) Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney (Bantamweight Bout)

(Bantamweight Bout) Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips (Bantamweight Bout)

(Bantamweight Bout) Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov (Flyweight Bout)

(Flyweight Bout) Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France (Flyweight Bout)

UFC 259 Reddit Live Stream Guide

Visit the best UFC 259 live stream Subreddits and find quality links to the event. Elsewhere on the card, Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba will meet in the octagon for a women’s strawweight bout, Kevin Holland will face off against Jacare Souza in a middleweight bout and Junior Dos Santos will go up against Ciryl Gane in a heavyweight bout.

UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueredo isn’t wasting any time fending off challengers for his championship belt.

Just 21 days after defeating Alex Perez via first-round submission, Figueredo is headlining another UFC pay-per-view card, as he takes on No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno in the main event from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Not every fan wants to watch UFC. Irrespective of whether you are a diehard fan, it’s not easy to follow everything. Those fortunate enough who possess the energy and time for all the games can switch to online platforms to watch UFC 259 not knowing what to expect.

If you want to go and watch the event in the arena, well that has to be seen as due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this might not be possible. But again, you can always choose to watch the event online. Moreover, for the fans who are keen to watch the UFC 259 games online, then switch to Reddit, we will share with you the streaming guide.

More about the UFC 259 Streams Reddit Guide

1. UFC TV: Official Channel

UFC TV is the official channel to watch the UFC 259 match. You can either get a UFC Pay-Per-View subscription for $64.99 for HD quality. There you’ll purchase for each match and are for live events. There’s also the UFC Fight Pass, which is a subscription-based service that costs $9.99 per month.

The price goes down to $8.99 per month if you’ll pay twice a year, or $7.99 if you’ll pay for the full year. The latter lets you watch past MMA events, check out fighter profiles, and find out about new fights as they are scheduled. Some live events are also available. UFC.TV is available worldwide and you can check our review if you have the time.

ESPN +:- Official Channel

ESPN+ is the official channel to watch the UFC 259 live stream online. It will be headlining the very first fight night in January. The sports streaming service has exclusive rights to show every single UFC event in the US and of course, that includes UFC 259.

How much that costs depend on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don’t, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $79.99. That won’t just buy you the UFC 259 PPV, but you’ll get a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $60 alone). For those that already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can still buy access to UFC 259 for $59.99.

3. BT Sports

UFC fans in the UK can watch all the action at UFC 259 on BT Sport. The network has the exclusive rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland and will offer a live stream online as well as spoiler-free coverage on TV. However, Saturday’s Main Card starts quite late in the UK at 3 am so do prepare accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page that will showcase reruns of the two main fights shortly after their completion as well as the full main and preliminary cards at a later time.

For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 259, BT Sport will show a live stream of Cejudo vs Moraes on its BT Sport app and on its website (the Pre-Fight Show begins at midnight). If you’d prefer to watch on your TV, the network will show the full event on BT Sport 1 HD at the same time. If you’re a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it’s simple to do with a handy tool. Simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

4. Sling TV

Next up, we have Sling TV to watch UFC 259. It is one of the platforms that are particularly easy to customize. There are three bundles to choose from – Orange ($25/mo), Blue ($25/mo), and Orange + Blue ($40/mo). You can then add more channels by choosing any of the extra packages grouped by interest, or premium networks. In the end, it just depends on how much you’re willing to pay.

Sling TV is home to a lot of channels. ESPN channels – and there are quite a few of them -are all present in the Blue and the Orange + Blue bundles. This means you have two pricing options, as you can see above.

The platform offers no cloud DVR space to its users, at least not by default. You can enjoy 50 hours of cloud space for the price of $5 per month. Things branch out when we discuss watching Sling TV on multiple devices at once. That’s because Blue subscribers enjoy three simultaneous streams, while Orange + Blue subscribers enjoy four of them. As a side note, the Orange bundle comes with a single stream per account. Read Sling TV review for all the details you need to make a decision.

5. Hulu TV

Next up we have Hulu, which is better known for the video-on-demand service it offers. The live TV plan, however, which costs $44.99 per month is growing in popularity, as it offers dozens of great channels. There are also a couple of extra channel packs you can add, or premium networks if you want to customize it all. Hulu’s list of channels includes a lot of networks, including several ESPN channels. In a word, you’re good to go.

On Hulu, subscribers can access up to 50 hours of cloud DVR space, but they can also upgrade to 200 hours by paying $14.99 per month. Even though regular VOD Hulu subscribers can only watch content on one device, the live TV plan comes with two simultaneous streams. The “unlimited screens” feature that’s available for another $14.99 per month gives users unlimited simultaneous streams while on the home network. The number drops to three screens while away. Read the Hulu review to get loads more info on what the platform is all about.

6. YouTube TV

Straight from Mountain View, YouTube TV has some great features and a great collection of channels. With a single bundle available for $40 per month, and a bunch of premium networks, YouTube TV hopes to appeal to those who don’t like making a gazillion choices to customize their plans.

On YouTube TV, you can enjoy loads of channels. Thankfully, several ESPN channels are also on the list and can help you watch any UFC fight you want. YouTube TV comes with unlimited cloud DVR space so you can record anything your heart desires. As a bonus, the recordings are saved for up to nine months. Subscribers can also enjoy content on three devices at once, which is particularly great since you don’t have to pay extra for that third device. Read our YouTube TV review to find out everything there is to know.

7. Direct TV Now

Following next is DirecTV Now to watch the UFC 259. It is a cool platform that gives you loads of decisions to make. The platform recently underwent some massive changes, cutting off the original five bundles and dropping only two – Plus ($50/mo) and Max ($70/mo). Then, the old bundles were brought back with a new name and a price that’s double than the original – Entertainment ($93/mo), Choice ($110/mo), Xtra ($124/mo), Ultimate ($135/mo), and Optimo Mas ($86/mo). You can still add three international packs, two Spanish-language channel packs, and a few premium networks. Talking of which, Plus and Max both feature HBO and Max also has Cinemax.

That leaves Showtime and Starz. You can find ESPN in both the two new main bundles – Plus and Max -, as well as in four of the new bundles – Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, and Ultimate. In Optimo Mas which features mostly Spanish-language channels, you can find ESPN Deportes. On DirecTV Now, users get to enjoy 20 hours of cloud DVR space, which isn’t much, but it’s more than nothing. Plus, subscribers can watch content on two screens simultaneously, but a third one can be added for a mere $5 per month. Check out the DirecTV Now review for all the details that you need to know before making a decision.

How to Watch UFC 259 Online from Anywhere using VPN?

Accessing ESPN and ESPN+ from anywhere in the world can be done, even if the streams are all Geo-blocked, which means that you can only access them from within the United States. Live TV platforms like the ones that feature ESPN, and even ESPN+, act like any other site and find out your location by reading your IP address. If your IP address were different, from the US, then you’d be able to bypass the blockade. Thankfully, this is easily done with the help of a VPN, which can trick a site into thinking you’re in the US while you’re across the world.

The first thing you need to do is to make sure you have a great VPN. We can recommend ExpressVPN since we found this one to be the best after reviewing dozens of these tools over the years. So, go visit ExpressVPN, subscribe to the service, download and install the app

Now, you have to make sure to pick a US-based server and tap “connect,” or double-tap the server name if that’s the way your VPN works

It takes a few seconds for the connection to be established, and the app will tell you once it does

You can then load the streaming service’s site in your browser, or launch the app on your device

Find the channel you need and enjoy the fight

How to Watch UFC 259 on Android?

If you have an Android device, both smartphones and tablets, can head over to the Play Store and get the ESPN app. Once installed, you need to log in with your ESPN+ account.

You need to tune in once UFC 259 starts. You can also purchase the event from the app if you haven’t already.

How to Watch UFC 259: MMA on iOS?

If you want to watch the fight between Lewis and Blaydes on iOS devices – whether tablets or smartphones – you have to install the ESPN app in the App Store. Once there, you need to log in to your ESPN+ account.

You can get UFC 259 from the website, but you can also do it from the app directly.

How to Watch UFC 259 on Roku?

If you have a Roku, you can enjoy the next UFC PPV event easily. All you’re going to have to do is to get the ESPN app for your Roku, and then to log into your ESPN+ account. Head over to the app at the right time, and start streaming the fights.

Keep in mind that it’s possible to purchase the event from the app.

How to Watch UFC 259: MMA on Fire TV Stick?

If you have a Fire TV or a Fire Stick, you can watch the next UFC event. Make sure the Fire TV stick is plugged in, look for the ESPN app, and have it installed. Then, launch the app and sign in to your ESPN+ account.

Make sure you activate the account and then tune in at the right time to watch the PPV event. You can purchase UFC 255 from the app if you haven’t yet.

UFC 259 Fight Card, Predictions, Odds

The Blachowicz vs. Adesanya fight at UFC 259 is one of the most anticipated matches of the year. Adesanya (a.k.a. “The Last Stylebender”) puts his 20-0-0 undefeated record up against one of the toughest competitors in the league. The Polish champ Blachowicz won’t bend easily, and outsizes Adesanya by 20 pounds, which may or may not be to his advantage.

Adesanya is currently the UFC Middleweight Champion. If he takes home the Light Heavyweight belt at Saturday’s main event, he’ll be the fourth fighter in UFC history to hold two different titles simultaneously. The first person to do that: Conor McGregor. The most recent person to do that: Amanda Nunes, who fights in the UFC 259 co-main event.

The UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout pits the current champion Nunes (also the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion) against Megan Anderson. The women’s title match comes amidst rumors that this may be Nunes’ last featherweight title fight.

The UFC 259 fight card also includes one other title fight, with Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling squaring off for the UFC Bantamweight Championship. While oddsmakers have Adesanya and Nunes as heavy favorites in their respective bouts, betting odds for the Yan vs. Sterling fight are more evenly matched.

The fight card for UFC 259 features two non-title fights: Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober in a lightweight matchup, and Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos in a light heavyweight fight.

Final Words

UFC 259 is biggest mega mma fight and just around the corner. This is the first explosive UFC event to take place this year. That ticket includes more interesting fights. It will be seen by millions of fans from different places around the world.