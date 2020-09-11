WATCH: USS Midway tribute to 19th Anniversary of September 11, 2001
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum will host a commemoration event for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
The Fire Department of New York Retirees of San Diego, the National City Fire Department, San Diego Fire & Rescue, the Wounded Warrior Project and flight crews from United and American airlines will pay tribute to those who died as a result of that day.
This Event will be conducted in accordance with County Health and Safety guidlines.
For that reason, spectators will not be permitted on deck.
To watch live visit https://www.facbook.com/ussmidwaymuseum