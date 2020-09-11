WATCH: USS Midway tribute to 19th Anniversary of September 11, 2001

LIVE NOW: Todaymarks the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. This morning on the flight deck of the USS Midway Museum we are honoring those that left us onSeptember 11, 2001 and paying tribute to the heroic service men and women, first responders, military and beyond that paid the ultimate sacrifice.Leave a comment below to tell us where you are watching from and if there is someone special you would like to honor today.#NeverForget #911Anniversary Posted by USS Midway Museum on Friday, September 11, 2020

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The USS Midway Museum will host a commemoration event for the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Fire Department of New York Retirees of San Diego, the National City Fire Department, San Diego Fire & Rescue, the Wounded Warrior Project and flight crews from United and American airlines will pay tribute to those who died as a result of that day.

This Event will be conducted in accordance with County Health and Safety guidlines.

For that reason, spectators will not be permitted on deck.

To watch live visit https://www.facbook.com/ussmidwaymuseum