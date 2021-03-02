Watches made out of Taylor Guitars help San Diego veterans

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Taylor Guitars and San Diego’s Original Grain watches have partnered to make a limited edition series of watches made with donated Cameroonian ebony and Californian Shamel ash, wood falloff from guitar manufacturing.

Ten percent of sales from the line will benefit the local San Diego chapter of Guitars4Vets, a national organization helping veterans cope with PTSD through the healing power of music therapy, as well as Tree San Diego, a nonprofit dedicated to increasing the quality and density of San Diego County’s urban forest for the benefit of people, the environment and the future.

Director Natural Resource Sustainability, Scott Paul, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the watches.

All three models are available now at www.originalgrain.com/collections/taylor-guitars. For more information visit the Original Grain and Taylor Guitars.