Watchful Roo the Chihuahua blend looks for her fur-ever home

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – Roo is a 3-month-old Chihuahua blend pup that currently weighs 5.25 pounds but estimated to weigh 20-25 pounds.

Little Roo is adorable and ready to give her forever family a lot of love!

Her slight underbite gives her character and only adds to her cuteness.

Visit the Helen Woodward Animal Center to see if you and Roo are a match!

Adoption Fee: $525 including microchip fee.

All pets adopted from Helen Woodward Animal Center have been spayed or neutered, have up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip identification.

Plus, get 25% your first stay at our Club Pet Boarding.

Christina Wells of the Helen Woodward Animal Center joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to present Roo.

Center Information:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is located at 6523 Helen Woodward Way in Rancho Santa Fe.

Kennels are open daily, no appointment needed!

For more information call 858-756-4117, option #1 or visit www.animalcenter.org.

