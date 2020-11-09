Water contact closure issued for Tijuana Slough Shoreline

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County officials Monday issued a water contact closure notice for the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State Park due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States in the wake of weekend rainfall.

The water contact closure area includes all beaches from the international border to the south end of Seacoast Drive.

Water contact closure signs will remain in place until ocean water sampling results meet State health standards for recreational use.