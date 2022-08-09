Water line break leads to low water pressure accross San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage following a large water transmission line break over the weekend.

Residents are being asked to use water sparingly and for only critical needs like cooking and drinking.

Affected areas include Bay Park, Clairmont, Kearny Mesa and Linda Vista. Residents in Tierrasanta are under a Boil Water Notice as crews work to repair the damaged water line. Full service is expected to resume Aug. 12.