Water main break in Scripps Ranch creates sinkhole, causes detours





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A water main break in Scripps Ranch cased major concern over a possible roadway collapse on Friday. A timetable for completing the repairs is still being determined, crews are expected to continue working into the weekend

Extensive flooding caused authorities to issue a warning that nearby residents and businesses might experience low water pressure until the main was fixed.

Road closures will remain in place until the repairs are complete.

Scripps Ranch Blvd northbound is closed between Meanley Dr. and Hibert St., and southbound between Hibert St. and Scripps Lake Dr. eastside lanes (both directions) is closed just east of Scripps Ranch Blvd.

Commuters are asked to avoid the area if possible.

KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live with details.