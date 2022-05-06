Water main rupture causes sinkhole in Morena-area, creating traffic closures





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A water main ruptured at a construction site in a Morena-area commercial district Thursday, causing a roadway sinkhole, prompting evacuations of businesses and forcing closures of nearby traffic lanes.

The failed pipeline began flooding the 800 block of Sherman Street about 3:45 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The mishap prompted city officials to block off the roadway in the area and clear people out of buildings in the immediate vicinity, the agency reported. SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said she did not know how many structures were evacuated.

Public-works crews were called in to halt the overflow and make repairs.