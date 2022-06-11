Water restrictions and soaring gas prices plague California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The city of San Diego Friday implemented stricter water restrictions following a statewide order from Gov. Gavin Newsom, restrictions which will remain in effect for a year.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set a record Friday for the 14th consecutive day, rising 2.7 cents to $6.353, extending its streak of increases to 15 consecutive days.

The average price has risen 33.5 cents over the past 15 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.9 cents higher than one week ago, 50.5 cents more than one month ago and $2.137 greater than one year ago.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes talked with Senator Brian Dahle, Gubernatorial Candidate, about water restrictions and soaring gas prices on “Good Evening San Diego”.