Water safety tips that will help keep your kids safe this summer!

Kacey McKinnon,
Posted:

Kacey McKinnon

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is National Water Safety Month and the YMCA wants to make sure your kids have the water safety skills they need this summer!

The planet is 71% water and your children are 100% curious, so make sure they’re equipped with some tools regarding water safety.

In the U.S., drowning takes an average of 3,500-4,000 lives per year.

Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages 1-4.

Also the YMCA of San Diego County are seeking lifeguards for the summer!

The YMCA of San Diego County offers completely paid lifeguard training. All candidates obtain a YMCA Lifeguard certification which includes CPR/AED basic first aid and emergency oxygen administration. Plus, if someone has a passion for working with kids the YMCA will pay for their water safety instructor certification.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Mission Valley YMCA pool with more safety tips.

Categories: Good Morning San Diego