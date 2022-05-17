Water safety tips that will help keep your kids safe this summer!

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – May is National Water Safety Month and the YMCA wants to make sure your kids have the water safety skills they need this summer!

The planet is 71% water and your children are 100% curious, so make sure they’re equipped with some tools regarding water safety.

In the U.S., drowning takes an average of 3,500-4,000 lives per year.

Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children ages 1-4.

Also the YMCA of San Diego County are seeking lifeguards for the summer!

The YMCA of San Diego County offers completely paid lifeguard training. All candidates obtain a YMCA Lifeguard certification which includes CPR/AED basic first aid and emergency oxygen administration. Plus, if someone has a passion for working with kids the YMCA will pay for their water safety instructor certification.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at the Mission Valley YMCA pool with more safety tips.