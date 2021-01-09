Wayne and Kristen Matlock from Alpine are racing through Saudi Arabia

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Polaris RZR’s factory race team will compete for the first time ever in the 2021 Dakar Rally which is one of the world’s toughest races.

The RZR Dakar team will be comprised of three BAJA champions, including Wayne Matlock, Kristen Matlock, and Craig Scanlon, competing January 3, 2021 through January 15, 2021 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Husband and wife duo Wayne and Kristen Matlock will each be racing at Dakar in their own RZR vehicles. Wayne and Kristen Matlock joined Good Morning San Diego to give an update on the race.

Carrying more than 20 years of professional racing experience and known as RZR Racing’s most decorated BAJA driver, Wayne is a 10-time UTV BAJA Champion across BAJA 1000, BAJA 500 and San Felipe 250 races. At Dakar, he will be backed by navigator Sam Hayes. Kristen, a seven-time BAJA Champion, will be teamed with navigator Max Eddy. Known for her competitive drive, Kristen started racing UTVs professionally less than five years ago and has since dominated major races, including BAJA 1000 and BAJA 500 wins in 2019 and, most recently, the overall UTV win at the 2020 BAJA 500 which marks her second SCORE series victory in a row.

“In the world of off-road racing, getting the chance to participate in the Dakar Rally is an opportunity of a lifetime, and we are humbled to be part of RZR’s inaugural group of racers,” said Wayne Matlock, RZR Factory Racer. “We are thrilled to be backed by this industry-leading team and an incredible army of sponsors to help prepare us and our machines for this endeavor.”