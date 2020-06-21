Ways to get clean and Sober Amid COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our daily lives. If you are looking for ways to quit drugs and become sober the organization confidential recovery is a great place to visit.

Crisis coach, Scott Silverman, joined Good Morning San Diego to share some advice:

1. First and foremost. Please Ask for Help.

2. Know there is Hope and Help

3. Your family wants you to get Help.

4. Our community offers many resources.

5. Trying to get sober on your own is very, very difficult I will tell you why.

