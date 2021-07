‘We Are Israel’ will hold rally to fight antisemitism

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Shield of David, a nonprofit that combats antisemitism and supports Judeo-Christian values, is hosting an upcoming rally.

Brian Blacher, Co-Founder of We Are Israel rally, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how to take part in the event.

The event takes place on July 25 from 3-6 p.m. at Prescott Promenade, located at 201 E. Main St., El Cajon.